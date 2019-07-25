FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person wanted for questioning in connection to a vehicle burglary on Waterford Drive.
"According to the victim, the suspect went into the victim’s vehicle and removed an amount of money. The victim was able to confront and photograph the suspect before he fled on foot," according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.