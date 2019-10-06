MARION, S.C. – A motorcyclist died Sunday morning in a collision with an SUV on U.S. 501 in Marion County.
The driver of a 2010 Honda SUV was charged with failure to yield the right of way.
The accident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m.
The motorcyclist was heading north on a 2014 Harley Davidson when the driver of the SUV pulled out of Sparky’s Country Store, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, was wearing a helmet.
