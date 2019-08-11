FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party is expected to hear tonight from an advocate of states’ rights at its monthly meeting.
Amy Hill, the Calhoun County Convention of States district captain for House District 93, will be the keynote speaker. She recently presented an option for passing legislation to bring S.C. House Democrats to the table for a lunch-n-learn for the Convention of States.
The goal of the convention is to call for a convention of states under Article V of the Constitution to remove power from unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., and restore the powers granted to the states in the U.S. Constitution.
Hill will be supported Larry Hill, captain of the Convention of States for a local house district and treasurer of the Florence County Republican Party.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. today at the Floyd Conference Center, located at 1592 Freedom Blvd. on the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center campus.
Refreshments will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The party's meetings are open to the public.