HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Bernie Sanders’ next stop in the Pee Dee includes a visit to Coker University.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the Sanders campaign confirmed the U.S. senator from Vermont will attend an education town hall event at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Coker’s Davidson Auditorium. Tuesday is the day after the Galivants Ferry Stump.
The town hall also will feature two-time Congressional District 7 candidate Mal Hyman.
Sanders announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination on Feb. 19.
Doors for the town hall open at 10:15 a.m. The program will begin at 11:15 a.m.
Davidson Auditorium is at 311 E. Home Ave. in Hartsville.
Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
