Florence Fire

A Florence house in the 400 Block of Howard Street was gutted by fire Wednesday morning.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A unoccupied Florence house was gutted by fire early Wednesday morning.

Florence firefighters responded at 4:52 a.m. to the 400 Block of Howard Street and found smoke and fire coming from the house, according to a release from the agency.

Firefighters were able to protect the neighboring homes and control the blaze, according to the release.

Firefighters were on scene more than two hours battling the blaze and conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

Florence firefighters Wednesday morning pick up hose on Howard Street after they battled a blaze in the 400 Block at an unoccupied house.

Florence Fire Department responded three engines companies, a ladder company and command staff to the fire and were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and officers with the Florence Police Department.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, the cause of which is undetermined. The house was not occupied at the time of the fire.

