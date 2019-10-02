FLORENCE, S.C. – Few visible scars remain in the Vintage Place subdivision where seven law enforcement officers were shot a year ago.
It is a quiet, upper-middle-class neighborhood less than a mile from the city limits of Florence. Most but not all of the houses are brick.
But the house at 932 Ashton Drive still has boards covering its windows. It was from that house, according to investigators, that gunfire cut down seven officers, two of whom died, on Oct. 3, 2018.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died that day and Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner died days later. Five others were wounded.
The house is now in a trust, managed by David Suggs and Cheryl Turner-Hopkins, a local divorce attorney.
It was allegedly Hopkins’ husband, Fred Hopkins Jr., who did the shooting that day from inside the two-story, 6,580-square-foot house. Officers from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office had come to investigate an allegation of criminal sexual conduct against the Hopkinses’ son, Seth.
The house is at the end of a cul-de-sac, facing straight down Ashton Drive, which limited the officers' ability to get close enough. The shooter had a clear field of fire down Ashton Drive.
Those officers had no idea what they were walking into.
As currently suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone explained in a question-and-answer session in March, the sheriff’s office uses a matrix to determine what resources to deploy for investigations. That matrix did not indicate anything like what happened that afternoon was going to occur.
The sheriff’s office had already interacted with the Hopkinses three times in 2018. On April 19, 2018, Hopkins located an Xbox that was stolen from another one of his sons. On March 8, a deputy investigated the habitual running away of one of Hopkins’ foster children. Hopkins also reported some of his weapons were missing but was not sure of a connection between the child and the weapons. On Jan. 8, deputies investigated Cheryl Turner Hopkins’ report of a missing perfume set. The Hopkinses believed their son stole the perfume, according to a police report.
A neighbor who refused to provide his name the day after the shooting said he had been in the home on one occasion and found it to be “a wreck.”
The day after the shooting last year, one teenager who attended Trinity-Byrnes said the experience of being at home through the shooting was jarring, considering things like this didn’t happen in the neighborhood.
One Florence police officer crashed his car into the home of Ann Blakelock and her husband when he responded to the call.
Blakelock later said the crash led her two sons to believe that there had been an explosion.
The mental scars of that day remain for several residents in nearby homes.
One neighbor in another cul-de-sac located off Ashton Drive indicated that she had come home and driven into the shooting.
Blakelock said her family had moved into their home six years ago.
She was not home on Oct. 3, but her two sons were.
“I was on the phone with them,” Blakelock said. “It was kind of scary. I don’t think I really realized the extent of it until after a little bit.”
She said she thought that maybe the police were just chasing someone.
She later explained that one of her sons had called her and frantically told her not to come home.
“He didn’t want me to get caught in the whole thing,” she said.
Blakelock told her sons, ages 24 and 21, to stay in the upstairs hallway.
Prior to Oct. 3, she had never interacted with the Hopkins family.
