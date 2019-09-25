CENTENARY, S.C. -- The Marion County School District Wednesday cut the ribbon for the Creek Bridge STEM Academy.
“We are pleased and proud to provide our students with the first theme-based school giving them the opportunities to explore the world of science, technology, engineering and math” said Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea as she addressed a gathered crowd of community members and business partners at the ceremony.
The building was formerly Creek Bridge High School.
“We know of students in schools like ours that have designed and used their 3D printer to make prosthetics for veterans” said Stacy Wilbanks, academy principal. “We look forward to our students making their contribution by helping to solve problems in our community and beyond.”
After the ribbon cutting guests were invited to the Library Media Center for refreshments and a tour of the building which included the STEM lab.
In the lab students worked on projects that gave the attendees an opportunity to see the skills they are learning.
People watched as students built and programed robots, worked to design projects with specialized computer programs and developed objects to be printed by the 3D printer.
The Creek Bridge STEM Academy is the culmination of a yearlong reconfiguration study conducted by an advisory committee of parents, community members, school and district staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.