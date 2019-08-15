LAKE CITY, S.C. – The U.S. 378 Bypass over U.S. 52 in Lake City will be named the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.
A program will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Carolina Funeral Home in Lake City for this occasion before the signs are unveiled at the bypass.
Turner was a Lake City native and investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. She died last year after being injured in a mass shooting in Florence.
A resolution was adopted by the General Assembly on May 9 requesting that the Department of Transportation name the bypass in memory of Turner, and erect markers or signs at the location containing the designation, according to scstatehouse.gov.
Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said state Sen. Ronnie Sabb and state Rep. Roger Kirby were instrumental in having the bypass named after Turner.