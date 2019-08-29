FLORENCE, S.C. – Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity celebrated Thursday at 1002 W. Marion St. with a groundbreaking ceremony for Con’Stella Brailey and her three children.
In attendance were representatives from Assurant, Wells Fargo, the city of Florence, family members, board members and individual sponsors.
Assurant has committed $50,000 toward building this home.
The lot was donated by the city of Florence with the partnership created last year. The house will be an energy-efficient, two-story, four-bedroom home and should be completed by end of January. Rob Lewis of Lewis Construction will oversee the project as he works with the Brailey family and volunteers.
The Brailey family was selected based on “greatest need.” Their situation was due to overcrowding in their current two-bedroom apartment with unreasonable rent increases and living in an unsafe neighborhood that prevents her children from playing outdoors. She works two jobs to pay for increased rent.
With her 30-year no-interest mortgage coming soon, she will reap a great savings in her monthly budget, resulting in sustainability.
As a new first-time homeowner, Brailey will be required to take part in classes to include financial, home maintenance and good practices on being a homeowner. Another requirement is physically working on her home, putting in 300 work hours right alongside volunteers. Additionally, she will volunteer 40 hours into the next home as her way of giving back to her community.
Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, established in 1991 by local community leaders in the Florence area building homes for low-income families with an affordable mortgage. The mission is “Seeking to put God’s love into action, bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope in a world where everyone deserves a safe and decent place to dwell.”
“We are helping one family at a time to become responsible homeowners adding value to the economy and growth as citizens to the Florence community,” said Debbie Edwards, the executive director of Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity.
To learn of opportunities in assisting with a home build, volunteering or donations, contact Edwards at dedwards@florencehabitat.com or call 843-665-1624.
People can help the organization by shopping, donating of volunteering at the Habitat ReStore at 1354 Celebration Blvd. For more information, visit Florencehabitat.com or like the Facebook page Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity.
