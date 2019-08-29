FLORENCE, S.C. – Help 4 Kids Florence got a two-for-one special Thursday afternoon from the Kiwanis Club of Florence.
Kiwanians visited the nonprofit organization’s warehouse on Hoffmeyer Road and helped pack bags of food for selected students in Florence County Schools to take home for the weekend.
As a Kiwanis Club of Florence grant recipient, Help 4 Kids Florence also received a $5,000 check.
The Kiwanis Club of Florence is involved in many local and national charities. It has several fundraisers throughout the year, along with events that bring one-on-one attention to the children that it is trying to help.
According to a club representative, these services focus attention on a particular need in the community that relates to youth.
“Kiwanians can help young people to see and develop their abilities – their own potential – help them understand and play their important role in the community,” said Kiwanis Club of Florence member Elizabeth Jones. “As Kiwanians, we help to instill the values that we have learned in these youths. By doing this, we can give them a sense of their own worth and their obligation to others.”
Help 4 Kids Florence is a local nonprofit organization that seeks to fill the weekend food gap for food-insecure students throughout Florence County. Each weekend, more than 2,000 bags of food are prepared for hungry children throughout Florence County.
