COWARD, S.C. -- A moped rider died Thursday afternoon on North Old Georgetown Road.
The 1:30 p.m. crash happened when the moped rider lost control of the vehilcle and spilled near Anderson Bridge Road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation, he said.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the ID of the victim.
