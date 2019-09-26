FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One elementary school students will have easy access to free fruits and vegetables under a plan being implemented by the school system.
Florence One Schools officials, Help 4 Kids representatives and students armed with colorful little scissors gathered Thursday in the front hall of North Vista Elementary School to cut the ribbon to open the school's fruit stand.
"We are doing a ribbon cutting to officially open an initiative to provide fresh fruit to 18 sites throughout Florence One," said Jeff Murrie, farm-to-school coordinator for the school district. "It is a collaborative effort between Help 4 Kids, Florence One and Florence Wine and Food Festival."
The festival raised the money that Help 4 Kids is using with the school district to pay for the fruits and vegetables that are being purchased through the district's food vendor.
"It is extremely important because now all children have an opportunity to access fresh fruit in the morning or before they go home and it's a great way to cut down on high fructose corn syrup and processed foods. We're extremely excited this is happening," Murrie said.
"It means that they're continuing to be blessed by this community," said Debbie Welsh with Help 4 Kids. "If they're hungry during school hours they're able to get a snack."
"Academics are improved when children aren't hungry," Welsh said.
The fruit stands will be available at all the district's elementary schools, its two child development centers and Moore Intermediate School and will be located in high-traffic areas at the schools.
