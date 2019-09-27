EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Two juveniles face possible jail time and expulsion, and taxpayers are out more than $7,500, after two Florence high schools were the targets of threats Friday morning.
South Florence High School was the subject of the first threat. West Florence High School was the subject of the second.
These were the third and fourth such threats of the school year.
The West Florence threat came as the school was preparing to celebrate homecoming against Wilson High School, which spent Friday mourning the death of a student in a Thursday crash.
"I don't like to see young kids throwing their future out the window," said Florence County acting Sheriff William "Billy" Barnes in a Friday afternoon press conference.
"This was a threat to shoot up as well as blow up a school. This individual is now facing expulsion from school as well as possible jail time."
Barnes noted that the threat against the school and the bomb threat each carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
The threat delayed the start of class until 9:30 a.m. and tied up 23 deputies, two Florence police officers and one deputy U.S. marshal for approximately three hours.
"That means it cost law enforcement approximately $3,814.50," Barnes said.
"If that wasn't bad enough, we hadn't been cleared from South Florence 30 minutes before we had a call for West Florence saying they had a bomb threat," Barnes said.
"This was just a copycat trying to be funny. You could tell he was trying to be funny, because after he said he was 'going to blow up for the school' for the fourth time, he started laughing before he hung up."
That threat disrupted class for 2½ hours, tied up 24 deputies, three Florence police officers and one deputy U.S. marshal and cost law enforcement $3,708, Barnes said.
The sheriff said he would like to see legislators empower local governments to recoup the costs of such threats from parents and guardians.
Flore One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley said that in both instances the person who made the threats was in custody in less than an hour.
"We will continue to make sure we not only hold the students accountable but hold the parents and guardians of the students accountable as well," O'Malley said.
In the case of the students involved in the earlier threats, their expulsions are still working their way through a system that eventually will result in a hearing before the school board.
Both Barnes and O'Malley spoke of the need for parents and guardians to talk to their students about the correct use of social media.
Ultimately, though, the solution will require more.
"This is going to take a community effort, not just the two of us standing here, to say this is enough," O'Malley said.
