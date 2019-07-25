FLORENCE, S.C. – The office of South Carolina state Treasurer Curtis Loftis offered three tips Thursday to help the public avoid scams in which a state government agency is impersonated.
First, the office recommends hanging up when someone calls from a “state agency” asking for money to settle a debt. Loftis’ office recommends calling the state agency being impersonated and letting it know about the scam attempt.
The office also recommends never giving out personal financial information such as bank account information or credit card numbers over the phone.
Legitimate debt collectors are limited by federal regulation and will not call persons with debts. They will send a letter instead.
Finally, the office recommends not believing people who call asking you to verify information to “reverse a fraudulent charge or overdraft.”
People should contact their bank or financial institution directly. Problems with accounts are typically communicated by letter, email, or text message, and not directly by telephone.
The office also notes that the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs works to protect consumers from scams. Visit the department online at consumer.sc.gov for more helpful tips or call toll-free 1-800-922-1594.
Loftis joins state Attorney General Alan Wilson in fighting telephone scams. Wilson, along with most of the attorneys general in the United States, has signed a letter urging Congress to take action against so-called robo calls.
The Federal Communications Commission and the local Better Business Bureau recently presented information in Florence on how to avoid scams.