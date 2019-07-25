FLORENCE, S.C. – Lamar resident Eleanor Chavis used her love for crocheting as a way to honor veterans.
Chavis, who crochets at Medical Services of America (MSA) Home Health and Hospice each Thursday morning with a group of volunteers, decided to crotchet a nearly 3-foot U.S. flag after seeing a patriotic-themed piece at the facility.
“I envisioned this little small flag that I realized I wanted it to be a lap robe for the patients that we do the crocheting for,” Chavis said. “That vision kind of grew into a larger flag and thus, I created the little flag pattern.”
Chavis, a veteran of the U.S. Army, then spent three weeks crocheting the flag without using a pattern. She said she worked on the flag during a weekly crochet meeting, as well as at home.
Chavis said she wants to make more U.S. flags in the future, but right now, she’s focusing on learning new stitches and patterns.
The group of volunteers makes scarves, lap blankets and purses for patients the MSA Hospice serve and individuals going through chemotherapy and radiation.
Chavis is a newer member of the weekly crochet group. She started attending the meetings in March and said she has learned a lot of new crochet stitches and patterns since joining the group.
“For me this has been a very good experience," Chavis said. "It has taught me to stay humble. ... It gives you a sense that you can give back to the community, so it is very important to me.”
Jan Helsel, a member of the group who has taught Chavis some new stitches, said she is proud of Chavis’ work.
“She has just taken off,” Helsel said. “I mean, she has learned so much, and she has just taken off.”
Elaine Kelly, the volunteer coordinator at MSA Hospice, said the group has been meeting for nearly five years.
“It’s not so much about the volunteers and the group, but it’s also about these ladies becoming friends,” Kelly said. “They never knew each other before they came here.”
In addition to providing crocheted items for patients, MSA Hospice also gives wigs to those going through cancer treatments, Kelly said.