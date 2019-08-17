LAKE CITY, S.C. – Attorney Britney Weaver said the Highway 378 Bypass in Lake City is critical because it crosses over Highway 52. And on either side of the bridge is where Farrah Turner spent her entire life growing, protecting and amplifying.
Turner was a Lake City native and an investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. She died in October after being injured in a mass shooting in Florence.
On Saturday morning, the Highway 378 Bypass at Highway 52 in Lake City was dedicated in memory of Turner. A sign was also unveiled marking the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.
“It is an absolute honor and privilege to share her great legacy and memorialize her contributions at such a visible and meaningful location,” Weaver said.
At the dedication ceremony held at Carolina Funeral Home in Scranton, Weaver, Turner's cousin, and several other people spoke about Turner and her service to the community.
Before Oct. 3, 2018, Weaver said, most of the world had no idea that Florence County or Lake City, South Carolina, existed. It was after the ambush that the world came to know Lake City and Florence County after following the story of one of its greatest heroes, she said. According to Weaver, Turner committed herself to helping others in need, and she was always dependable, honest and considerate.
“Her service went far beyond the uniform because she was a good, honest person who truly cared about people,” Weaver said.
Florence County Councilman Jason Springs said the lives of everyone who attended the dedication ceremony were changed on Oct. 3, 2018. He said officers can do everything right, but it just takes one evil person’s actions to change the lives of many.
“We’re here today to dedicate this highway to Farrah, not just because of the memory of those brave actions that Farrah did,” Springs said. “But also to remind everybody as they ride down Highway 378 of the sacrifices that Farrah and others in the law enforcement community make every single day. So we’re grateful for all that she’s done.”
Springs said had it not been for state Rep. Roger K. Kirby and state Sen. Ronnie Sabb, there would not have been a dedication ceremony on Saturday.
Sabb said he thanks state senators Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., Kevin Johnson and Kent Williams who helped co-sponsor legislation to make the memorial bypass a reality.
“Without hesitation, we put it together, ushered it through the Senate, and knew that our wingman, Roger Kirby, would get it through the House,” Sabb said. “And candidly, y’all, our job was made easy because of who we were doing it to honor. “
Kirby said the memorial is about Turner, but more important, it is about her family. Their response to the tragedy and the mercy, honor and grace they showed the community will live forever, he said.
“Today, we honor you,” Kirby said. “And this memorial will be a testament not only to Farrah, but to you. And guess what, it will be a testament for generations to come.”