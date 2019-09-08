FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is expected to take the final step toward preventing buses and trucks from using the portions of Third Loop Road within city limits.
On the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the city council is the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2019-26, which amends the city’s code of ordinances to prohibit buses and trucks with a weight more than two tons with 10 or more wheels from using Third Loop Road between McCown Drive and South Irby Street, except for a small stretch of road between Lacy Court and Horlbeck Streets not within the city limits.
The remainder of Third Loop from McCown Drive to South Cashua is outside of the city limits and, therefore, within the county.
The ordinance provides four exceptions to the prohibition: delivery vehicles making a delivery, school buses, church buses and passenger buses – i.e., PDRTA.
The city approved the ordinance upon first reading at its August meeting.
The city council is also expected to consider the second readings of ordinances annexing and zoning property owned by Floyd Family Properties located on Howe Springs Road; approving the refinancing of bonds at a lower interest rate and the issuance of more bonds to facilitate an automated meter reading system; authorizing the conveyance of unspecified property; and adding $3.45 million to the city’s budget.
On the agenda for first reading are three ordinances. One annexes and zones property located at 304 East Sam Harrell Rd. Another rezones property located at 1020 West Darlington St. The third annexes and zones property in The Grove subdivision.
There also is a resolution to declare Sept. 21 as National Dance Day in the city.
Paul Beard, the director of the Florence Center, is expected to appear to give an update on the state of the Florence Center.
A public hearing also is scheduled for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for law enforcement equipment.
