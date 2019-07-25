DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Hartsville man, Arron Ja Mahl Jackson, 27, was the victim of a homicide Thursday, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene (Center Road at Middle Branch Road) around noon Thursday.
No further details were available.
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and SLED are investigating. The Coroner's Office will provide for an autopsy today.
For additional information please contact The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.