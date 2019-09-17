FLORENCE, S.C. – A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the two people who are wanted in regard to a fatal shooting Thursday on Lucas Street.
The State Law Enforcement Division is partnering with the Florence Police Department to offer the reward.
Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps are wanted for murder and are to be considered armed and dangerous, according to a Florence Police Department news release.
At approximately 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Florence police officers responded to a shooting incident in the 200 block of Lucas Street. Officers located Tydrecus Deshawn Williams, who had succumbed to his injuries behind the Tiger Mart at 207 W. Lucas St.
No further information is available at this time.
This case is still under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carmichael or Johnson-Epps is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372).
