FLORENCE, S.C. – Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is returning to the Pee Dee.
Sanders, the junior U.S. senator from Vermont, will hold a MediCare-for-all town hall at 5 p.m. Friday at the amphitheater outside the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. Sanders also will attendi the Florence After Five event on the 100 block of South Dargan Street.
The town hall will be Sanders’ second stop in Florence. He visited Mount Zion AME Church for a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event before announcing his campaign. Also, his national campaign co-chair, Nina Turner, has made a couple of stops in the Pee Dee.
Turner, along with Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and state Rep. Terry Alexander, will attend the town hall.
Wukela and Alexander have endorsed Sanders in the race.
The senator joins former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris from California, Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Ind., U.S. Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey and author/activist Marianne Williamson who have made stops in the Pee Dee.
Sanders was elected to the Senate in 2006 with more than 65 percent of the vote. Sanders was re-elected in 2012 and 2018. Prior to running for Senate, Sanders served as the representative for Vermont’s seat in the House of Representatives beginning in 1990. He served as mayor of Vermont’s largest city, Burlington, for three terms in the 1980s.
A Brooklyn native, Sanders is a graduate of the University of Chicago. He settled in Vermont in the 1960s and ran several third-party campaigns from then until his election as mayor of Burlington Vermont.