TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – One person is dead and two are recovering at a Florence area hospital following two shootings – one in and the other near Timmonsville.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded at approximately 11 p.m. Friday to assist Timmonsville police with the investigation of a fatal shooting on Colonial Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
In that shooting one person died and a second was taken to a Florence hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
At 2 a.m. Saturday deputies responded to Honda Way to a second shooting victim.
According to the sheriff's office, investigators said they believe the second shooting happened near the intersection of Peniel Road and West Palmetto Street – outside the Timmonsville town limits.
The second victim is at a Florence hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.
"Investigators are working numerous leads, but at this time no one is in custody," sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote of the first shooting.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding either of these cases is asked to contact investigators at 843- 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
