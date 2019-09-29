FLORENCE, S.C. – Twenty-eight leaders from South Carolinian nonprofit organizations are participating in Francis Marion University’s 18th annual Fred R. Sheheen Non-Profit Leadership Institute.
The seven-month-long program equips nonprofits personnel with leadership and business tools through a series of monthly seminars. The seminars typically last most of a day.
Experts from public, private and nonprofit sectors lead the sessions. Session topics include program development, human resources, financial resource management, data collection and managing external relations.
The institute began with initial grant support from the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation of Florence. FMU President Fred Carter and Fred Sheheen, former South Carolina Commissioner of Higher Education, were instrumental in founding the NPLI.
NPLI was created to meet a stated need by local nonprofits as those organizations often struggle to find meaningful, appropriate training for key personnel.
The institute was renamed in Sheheen’s honor in 2018.
FMU supports NPLI by funding and hosting the institute.
Members of the 2019-20 NPLI class:
>> Joe Aniello of Francis Marion University.
>> Adrienne Bellinger of The Courage Center.
>> Kathryn Blomquist of Going Places.
>> Sharon Brown of the Lake City Creative Alliance.
>> Todd Buehrig of the National Safety Council.
>> Jessica Burton of PalmettoPride.
>> Jessie Cain of Children's Trust of South Carolina.
>> Sonia Donnelly of the Palmetto Project.
>> Angel Farmer of Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County.
>> Terrie Gaskins-Bryant of Saint Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment.
>> Laura Gassler of Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County S.C. Inc.
>> Shirley Gregg of Marion-Dillon DSN Board.
>> Rachel Howell of the Florence Regional Arts Alliance.
>> Shandala Irick of Sea Haven Inc.
>> Venolia Jordan of Kings Court.
>> Trimease King of Eat Smart Move More South Carolina (ESMMSC).
>> Jane Lauve of People Against Rape.
>> Nicole Morris of The Care House of the Pee Dee.
>> Lester Pittman of Southern Clemente Community Alliance.
>> Danielle Rhodes of Tenacious Grace.
>> Ron Roberts of the FDTC Foundation.
>> Brock Sansbury of The Courage Center, Charmian Hedrick of Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA).
>> Gabriela Soto of Helping Hands Inc.
>> Amber Stewart of the S.C. Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED).
>> Lauren Szymonik of Children's Trust of South Carolina.
>> Julie Trott of Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County.
>> Linda Wright of Agape Global Inc. and DBA Agape Global Empowerment Center.
