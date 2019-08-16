VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Electronics Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Kelly, a native of Florence, recently graduated from the Information Systems Maintenance (ISM) Technician Course located at the Center for Information Warfare Training Command (CIWT), Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex.
A Navy electronics technician is responsible for operating and managing electronics systems and subsystems of the world's most advanced ships and aircraft – as well on bases ashore.
Kelly, who has been in the Navy for eight years, plans on pursing a degree in environmental science and making the Navy a career.
ISM is a 12-week course designed to teach personnel how to perform journeyman level organizational preventive and corrective maintenance on Navy Information Systems.
The course provides classroom instruction and hands-on training on systems including Integrated Shipboard Networking System, Global Command and Control System Maritime, and related hardware, software, operating systems, and peripheral devices.
CIWT’s mission is to provide dynamic, state-of-the-art basic and specialized intelligence training for active-duty and reserve component Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and selected civilian and foreign naval personnel. More than 3,200 students receive training in intelligence methodologies and applications annually.
Kelly is the son of Christopher and Shannon Kelly, who both reside in Florence.