FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary of the RN Beck Learning Center.
Florence Police responded Sept. 1 at 2:06 a.m. to an alarm at the school, according to a release from the agency.
No property loss or significant damage was reported, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.