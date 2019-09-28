FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pearl Moore Basketball Center was full of life Saturday morning.
The basketball center next to the Barnes Street Recreation Center was the home of the first Full Life Festival to be held in Florence. The festival was a celebration of health and wellness.
Jennie Pezé, coordinator of the local foods initiative for the city, said seeing so many people come out to the event was encouraging because it was the first health and wellness event.
“It’s been encouraging to see the breadth of vendors and the number of people showing up,” Pezé said.
The festival featured giveaways and door prizes, a complimentary meal provided by Clean Eatz, a smoothie bike, boiled peanuts hot from McCall Farms, recipe giveaways, various types of fitness activities such as yoga, tai chi, Zumba, and fit-and-strong, outdoor equipment demonstrations, health screenings like for A1C, blood pressure, BMI, vision, depression, oral health, HIV/Hep C, diabetes counseling, lifestyle coaching and information about a range of wellness topics such as healthy school lunches and spiritual and emotional health resources.
Exhibitors such as Pee Dee Healthy Start and Phil’s Bicycle World, which is starting a youth cycling team, promoted active lifestyles at the festival.
Kelly Augustyniak and her daughter, Eleanor, were two of the people visiting the gym to learn about a healthy lifestyle.
"We thought the farmer’s market was here,” she said.
The festival also featured a one-day set-up of the City Center Farmers’ Market at its new 200 Sanborn St. location. The farmers market features locally grown fruits and vegetables, local, pasture-raised beef, pork and chicken, milk, butter, cheese, handmade crafts and fresh breads.
“We’re here, so we’re just going walk around and see what’s going on,” Augustyniak said.
The farmer’s market is a big attraction for the Augustyniaks.
Kelly said she wanted to eat locally produced foods that were better for people than the food at a grocery store. She said it was pretty cool for a city the size of Florence to have a local farmers market.
Pezé, also coordinator of the Eat Smart Move More Coalition, said it was important for the city to encourage healthy lifestyles with events like the festival.
