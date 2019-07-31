FLORENCE, S.C. -- The person shot late Tuesday night at a Lucas Street motel has died.
Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby confirmed the death and said the victim's name would be released later by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken
The shooting took place about 10 p.m. at the Fairview Inn at 1811 West Lucas Street, but the incident that precipitated the incident started earlier in the evening in a parking lot at the US 76/Interstate 95 interchange.
Kirby said deputies responded to a reported shooting at the interchange and deputies were there long enough to interview witnesses and confirm that a shot had been fired when the shooting call at the Fairview Inn came in.
The killing at the second scene started when some women got into an altercation on the second floor balcony of the motel. The victim came out of Room 204 and became involved in the incident, and was shot, Kirby said.
A security guard at the motel was performing CPR on the victim when deputies arrived.
The victim was later pronounced dead at a Florence area hospital.
Kirby said investigators know for whom they're looking and are actively hunting him.