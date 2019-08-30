DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Darlington man was fatally shot Thursday in Darlington.
James L. Williams Jr., 23, of Darlington was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.
The incident happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Larry Drive off of Rogers Road in Darlington.
The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.
