FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police arrested a suspect Monday afternoon in the early Saturday morning shooting death of a 31-year-old Marion man.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken Monday afternoon identified the victim as a 31-year-old Marvin Lawrence McZeke, who was shot at approximately 3 a.m. while inside City Grill, located at 260 West Palmetto Street.
On Monday afternoon, officers with the Florence Police Department's emergency response team arrested Jaquawn James Goodson Jr. in the 500 Block of Darlington Street, according to a release from the agency.
Goodson, who was taken into custody without incident, has been charged with murder and transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to the release.
After he was shot, McZeke got into a car and left, only to crash at the intersection of Coit and Palmetto Streets, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.
He was transported from the crash scene to a Florence hospital, where he later died.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.