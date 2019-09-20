FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance to help solve a Tuesday night hit-and-run.
The 10:10 p.m. incident happened on US 76, East Palmetto Street, near Paper Mill Road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A west-bound moped rider was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene, Collins said.
The rider was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Collins said the Patrol doesn't know what kind of vehicle was involved.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
