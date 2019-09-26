FLORENCE, S.C. – Delmae Heights Elementary School's Ginger Baggette was “shocked and humbled” to be named the Florence One Schools Assistant Principal of the Year for the 2019-20 year, she said.
“I will continue to work hard for the children because that’s what I believe we are here to do – all of us,” Baggette said. “What I have done in the district is not by myself. We work hard together.”
Students, teachers and Florence One Schools administrators gathered in the multipurpose to surprise Baggett with flowers, a sign, balloons, a trophy and a $5,000 award for the school.
Students cheered as Baggette was honored by the district.
Baggette was nominated by her peers, including principals and assistant principals across Florence One, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said during the presentation.
Receiving the nomination from her peers means a lot, Baggette said.
Principal Roy Ann Jolley, who has worked with Baggette for 19 years, called her assistant principal the architect to her vision. Baggette is the detail-oriented teammate, and Jolley the visionary, Jolley said.
Jolley also said she and Baggette fit together like a puzzle: they aren’t exactly alike, but they share the same education philosophy.
“What Ginger does goes beyond the walls of Delmae,” Jolley said.
Jolley said Baggette teaches "read to succeed" classes for teachers across the district. She is a support person with curriculum for the State Department of Education and her peers across the district often call her.
Baggette has worked in Florence One for 24 years and at Delmae Heights Elementary for about 21 years, she said.
The assistant principal has held several positions, including teacher, coach and curriculum coordinator.
“We’re just such a family here,” Baggette said. “So when we come to school every day we love each other. Of course, what we do is hard, but being part of this family is very special.”
Winning the Florence One Schools Assisstant Principal of the Year award allows Baggette to vie for the title of South Carolina Assistant Principal of the Year through the South Carolina School Administrator’s Principal of the Year awards program.
