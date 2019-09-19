LAKE CITY, S.C. – October 3 will forever be known as Heroes Day in Florence County.
Thursday evening, the Florence County Council unanimously approved a proclamation declaring Oct. 3, the date of a shooting that led to the death of two police officers and the injury of five others, as Heroes Day in perpetuity in the county. The proclamation was made in honor of the two officers killed, Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah “Maxine” Turner, in the shooting on Oct. 3, 2018.
Several councilmen, including Jason Springs who represents Turner’s hometown of Lake City, made motions and seconds to approve the proclamation.
Carraway was headed home for the day when he was one of several officers who headed toward a home in the Vintage Place subdivision. He died on Oct. 3, 2018. Turner was one of a group of investigators sent to execute a search warrant on the home in the Vintage Place subdivision. She succumbed to her injuries on Oct. 22, 2018, nearly three weeks after the shooting.
The other officers injured were Florence County sheriff’s deputies Arie Davis and Sarah Miller and Florence police officers Scott Williamson, Brian Hart, and Travis Scott.
The proclamation will be presented to the families of Carraway and Turner at a ceremony to be held on the one-year anniversary of the shooting. The ceremony is being organized by the 12th Judicial Circuit. More information will be announced as the ceremony gets closer.
The proclamation was approved during the county council’s yearly meeting in Lake City. Last year, the council did not hold the September meeting in the Lake City because of the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence. That meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. was moved to 8 a.m. because of the weather.
In other action Thursday, the council:
>> Approved the use of $73,000 in contingency money to fund a new heart monitor for the Timmonsville Rescue Squad.
>> Approved a resolution agreeing to the responsibilities and requirements of a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Grant in order to receive further consideration for the potential $50,000 grant to fund a bookmobile for the Florence County Library system.
>> Approved upon third reading an ordinance to rezone property owned by the city of Johnsonville at 117 E. Broadway St. near Johnsonville from single-family residential to central commercial.
>> Approved upon third reading an ordinance lowering the property tax millage set by the county’s budget ordinance.
>> Approved upon second reading an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-property-tax agreement with Project Can Can.
>> Declared introduced an ordinance rezoning property owned by Palmetto Properties of Conway near the intersection of East Palmetto Street and Freedom Boulevard from unzoned to planned development district.
>> Approved the appointment of Jeffrey DeLung to the Pee Dee Workforce Development Board and the reappointments of Craig Floyd to the Board of Zoning Appeals, Margaret Waddell to the Commission on Litter Prevention and Beautification, John S. Harrell to the museum board, and Cheryl Floyd to the Planning Commission.
>> Approved the nomination to the governor of Richard Myers “Woody” Truluck to serve on the City-County Historical Commission.
>> Approved a contract modification in the amount of $2.351 million recommended by SCDOT to Mead and Hunt, Inc. for additional engineering services on the S.C. 51 widening project.
>> Authorized County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith to execute an easement with the SCDOT to relocate signal control lines on North Irby Street.
>> Declared four vehicles as surplus property for disposal via GovDeals.com.
>> Approved the nine-month extension of an engineering contract with Davis and Floyd in the amount of $185,000 to provide construction engineering services on Section 13 of Capital Project Sales II.
>> Approved the granting of an easement to Dominion Energy to place a regulating station on the property of the West Florence Fire Department in exchange for decorative fencing of the station and $10,000.
>> Approved the expenditure of up to $1,100 from Council District 5’s infrastructure funding allocation to provide for the restriping of the Leatherman Senior Center parking lot.
>> Approved the expenditure of up to $80,000 from Council District 9’s road maintenance fees to provide for milling and patching on Briarleigh Drive.
>> Approved the expenditure of up to $10,000 from Council District 5’s road maintenance fees to fund roadstone for Park Road in Coward.
>> Approved the expenditure of $50,000 from Council District 2’s road maintenance fees and $25,000 from Council District 6’s road maintenance fees to fund repaving of a parking lot at the new tennis center in Florence School District 2.
