DARLINGTON, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to replace the Ebenezer Road bridge over High Hill Creek in Darlington County as part of SCDOT’s 10-year Strategic Plan using gas tax funding to improve the highway system after three decades of neglect.
SCDOT currently has approximately 33 bridges under construction across the state and has completed 70 bridges since 2017.
The purpose of the Ebenezer Road bridge over High Hill Creek replacement is to correct structural and functional deficiencies in the existing bridge.
The bridge replacement work is expected to begin Oct. 21. The bridge will have to be closed to complete portions of the work including relocation of electrical and cable utility lines. The closure will from Oct. 21 to the estimated completion date of May 31, 2020, barring delays due to weather or other factors.
Beginning Oct. 21 Ebenezer Road in Darlington County will be closed from Cherrywood Road in Florence County to Turnpike Road in Darlington County.
Traffic should use West Sumter Street, Pisgah Road, and US 52 as an alternate route. Motorists should also consider using Hoffmeyer Road, SC 340, and US 52 to avoid congestion on Ebenezer Road.
SCDOT apologizes for any impacts to motorists and appreciate the public’s patience as the agency completes this bridge replacement project. For more information, the public may contact SCDOT Resident Construction Engineer Ken Hayes at (843) 395-1674.
