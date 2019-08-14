EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- The driver of a log truck died Tuesday afternoon in a two vehicle crash.
The 2 p.m. incident happened at the corner of East Effingham Highway and Friendfield Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2015 Nissan sedan that was traveling on Friendfield Road failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign at East Effingham Highway and pulled out into the path of the log truck, which ran off the road and into a ditch, said Collins.
The driver of the Nissan was transported to a Florence area hospital, Collins said.
The name of the crash victim hasn't yet been released by the Florence County Coroner's Office.