FLORENCE, S.C. – Thirty-nine-year-old David Taylor became the latest Eagle Scout in Florence County on Saturday.
Taylor and Palmer Docherty received their badges at a ceremony held Saturday afternoon at the Central United Methodist Church Scout Hut on Plum Drive just off of Cherokee Road in Florence.
The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest attainable in the Boy Scouts. Since the rank was created in 1911, only 4% of Scouts earn the rank for a total of 2.5 million. To earn the rank, Scouts must earn 21 merit badges — they must earn three citizenship badges, communications, cooking, emergency preparedness, environmental science, family life, first aid, personal fitness and management, and swimming, cycling or hiking badges — and complete a service project that they organize and manage.
Normally, Scouts have until they turn 18 to meet the requirements to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout. However, sometimes, the Boys Scouts of America will provide special accommodations, including modification of badge requirements and time extensions for Scouts with physical disabilities provided the Scout’s disability affects him so that mentally the Scout remains under the age of 18.
David suffers from an abnormality in his 12th chromosome.
The abnormality can cause failure related to growth.
“It’s made learning difficult for him in some ways,” said David’s mother, Sherry. “He didn’t have strengths in learning as well. Hand and eye coordination, that was real hard for him.”
One unofficial estimate places David’s mental age at around 14.
“He goes with it,” said David’s dad, Jim. “Going to Philmont [a Scout ranch in New Mexico] twice is [quite an accomplishment]. I don’t know if I can make that trek, because you haul all your stuff on your back, and they’re out for 10 days hiking. David hauled his stuff, and when you’re 78 pounds [and] carry your pack on your back and make an 80-mile hike in 10 days, you’re right there. It’s a pretty tough trek.”
David said he joined the Cub Scouts, the Boy Scout organization that serves boys from 5 to 10, when he was physically 6.
“I remember when I first started doing this, I joined Cub Scouts, and that was an experience in itself going through that. I remember doing all the things. You get a lot of rank through it,” David said before the ceremony.
He added that he had a great female Cub Scout master, Linda Dowling.
After the Cub Scouts, David made his way through the organization.
Finally, he said, he joined the Boy Scouts in 1991. After he aged out, David became an assistant scoutmaster for the troop, 475 while he continued to work toward his Eagle Scout rank.
David recently completed his Eagle Scout project, a knot board, at Lynches River County Park.
Knot boards display the types of knots that Scouts are required to learn how to tie.
Scout Master Harrell Docherty jokingly said the Boy Scouts love to tie knots. Indeed, there was a large spool of rope in the corner of the hut.
“I can say the project was a success,” David said.
Becoming an Eagle Scout, David added, meant the world to him.
“It is such an honor to get this far and to this point,” David said.
Jim and Sherry were also proud.
“Dave’s a special-needs guy, and he’s persistent as the devil,” Jim said. “It’s been a long-term goal for him, which he didn’t know for a long time that he would ever achieve for various reasons. I’m extremely proud of him.”
“We’re extremely proud of him,” Sherry added.
But David quickly turned the conversation about his new rank back to the other Scouts.
“They [the Scouts] were all pushing him to where he achieved that goal,” Sherry said.
“I had a lot of support,” David said.
David also volunteers or has volunteered in several places in Florence. He also worked at two grocery stores.
