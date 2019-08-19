FLORENCE, S.C. – In a State of the Schools address Monday to the Florence Rotary Club, Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the school district is going to be a lighthouse to the Corridor of Shame.
The Corridor of Shame is a region of rural South Carolina that follows Interstate 95 and largely underachieves in education.
“When I chose to come to Florence One, many of my colleagues across the country said to me, ‘You know you’re going to a school district in that "Corridor of Shame,"’” O’Malley said. “And I said, ‘That’s exactly why I’m coming.’ Because this map tells you that we are no longer going to be about that corridor of shame. We’re going to be the lighthouse of that 95 corridor to say that we are changing the direction of our school district.”
O’Malley recapped the district’s results over the past year and his plans for the current school year, including growth in academic rigor, technology, teacher incentives and maintenance plans.
O’Malley said the district has added 47 new programs to the district for the 2019-20 school year.
All of the high schools in the district added new Advanced Placement classes, Sneed Middle School and West Florence High began a program for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and the special education program gained new in-school learning opportunities.
Florence One also put more than 800 Smartboards in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms, assigned a technology device to all students and staff members in the district, updated the projection system in every high school classroom and spent $1 million in technology infrastructure and security, according to O’Malley’s presentation.
Florence One hired 353 new staff members for the 2019-20 school year. The school district also added incentives for teachers, such as preschool for 3 and 4 year olds, lunch for teachers on Mondays and Fridays, a tuition reimbursement of $100,000 and a 5% raise for every employee.
“We have a tremendous amount of turnover in South Carolina about teachers and teacher turnover, and there’s a lot of ways we can address that,” O’Malley said. “And we’re trying to do that with some of our incentives.”
Last year, Florence One saw a decrease in five of the top seven discipline referral categories, including bullying and cyberbullying, attack on student and weapon-related referrals. The district did, however, see a rise in tobacco possession and use as well as bus violations, according to O’Malley’s presentation.
The district added several new security measures to increase the safety of the schools, including a director of security and school safety, metal detectors, new traffic patterns and new cameras.
The district is also spending its “8% money,” or money the district is allowed to borrow against 8% of the property value in the district, on facility upgrades across the district. The projects include renovating bathrooms, paving parking lots and replacing doors and hardware.
All of the additional programs, teacher incentives, technology and security were added without raising the budget from last year to this year, O’Malley said.
The district has begun moving forward on several building projects, such as renovating the McClenaghan and Poynor buildings and restarting the pay-as-you-go plan to construct a new Southside Middle School. The district also purchased the old library on Irby Street to create a new space for district offices.
O’Malley said the district is moving toward implementing the middle school concept and retiring as many mobile units possible.
The district already has seen growth from the new programs and initiatives added last year, O'Malley said.
The district saw growth in language arts and math standardized testing from third through eighth grades, except for third-grade math.
The district also has seen an 18% increase in the number of middle school students and a 12% increase in high school students in the International Baccalaureate program from last school year to this school year. The district saw a 110% increase in the number of students in advance placement courses.