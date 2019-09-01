WILMINGTON, N.C. -- There is little change in the projected path of Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 5 hurricane that is expected to pound the Bahamas Sunday.
The Pee Dee could feel the effects of the storm midweek.
Gov. Henry McMaster Saturday afternoon declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm's arrival.
The emergency declaration makes it easier to get federal help and let state agencies coordinate possible evacuations or other preparations.
No evacuations have been ordered. McMaster and emergency officials are monitoring the forecasts to see if they push Dorian farther out to sea.
"Uncertainty exists with the long term track of the storm as any minor adjustment could significantly adjust the level of impact the area experiences," Mark Willis, meteorologist in charge at the Wilmington, N.C., office of the National Weather Service.
The current track continues to show a turn away from Florida followed by a run up the Atlantic Coast with the storm passing South Carolina during the day Thursday and being off Cape Hatteras by early Friday morning.
In the short term that means ongoing minor coastal flooding with each high tide and strong rip currents.
It could mean flooding from rain along with storm surge, damaging winds and the chance of tornadoes Wednesday into Thursday night.
During that time period areas east of Interstate 95 could receive 4-10 inches of rain that could be heavier in some areas, according to the briefing issued by the office Sunday morning.
Coastal areas could experience tide inundation but it is too early to say for sure, Willis wrote in the briefing.
Any tornado threat will be tied to the exact track of the storm and it is too soon to project that as well, according to the briefing. As of Sunday the threat of tornadoes is low.
There is a 50-60 percent chance of tropical-storm-force winds along the South Carolina coast through Friday with the Pee Dee forecast to have a 20-40 percent chance with areas close to the coast at most risk, according to the briefing.
Winds are expected to pick up Wednesday morning.
The Wilmington office of the National Weather Service is expected to issue it's next briefing Sunday evening.
