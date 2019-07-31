FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit has a new project: a series of motels at the intersection of Interstate 95 and U.S. 52.
The saturation campaign comes on the heels of a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
"When I came out here last night at midnight, I saw children here, a kid drinking out of a sippy cup," said Glen Kirby, the chief deputy of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The incident in which the person died started earlier Tuesday night in the parking lot of a business at the U.S. 76/Interstate 95 interchange. Responding deputies had started the initial investigation and had determined that at least one gunshot had been fired in that altercation when the shooting at the Fairview Inn at the U.S. 52/Interstate 95 interchange came in, Kirby said.
The Fairview Inn shooting happened after a second altercation, related to the first, broke out on the second-floor balcony and the victim, who was staying in Room 204, came out and became involved in it, Kirby said. He was shot and later died of his wound.
The interchange – one of two highly-commercialized Florence County interchanges – is home to a mix of recently completed national franchise motels and legacy motels that catered to travelers in days gone by.
As they have aged, some of the county’s older motels have been supplanted by newer and nicer motels and have become long-term housing for residents who cannot afford to live anywhere else.
Kirby said the majority of motels at the interchange – both varieties – aren't problems. The Fairview Motel, however, is one of several at the interchange that is problematic.
Such problems aren't limited to that area of the county, but there is a cluster of problematic motels there.
"We're going to have our special operations team saturate this area,” Kirby said. “We're going to make this the safest place to stop on I-95. I don't ever want to come back here again for a murder.
"This is just where people were ganging up and hanging out, all kind of people who don't need to be here," Kirby said of the motel. "When you have families who don't have any place else to live and they have children, it might not be the best location, but they need to feel safe."
Investigators already are active at the intersection, looking into gangs, prostitution, drug dealing and human trafficking, he said.
"Our narcotics agents are making undercover buys here," Kirby said.
By moving in the agency's special operation unit, the sheriff’s office wants to make it uncomfortable for the troublemakers to stay, he said.
The agency is supported by the business owners around the interchange.
"Most of these hotels are owned by citizens of Florence County,” Kirby said. “They want us to get them out.”
Innkeepers can't discriminate against people who want rooms, but frequently those people get a room and starting calling other people to come, and that's when the problems start, Kirby said.
"They want their hotel to be a nice place to stay,” he said. “They want their restaurant, their convenience store to make money. But if you can't stop and feel safe going to a convenience store here, you'll go on, and that's affecting the economy of Florence County. We're going to make it safe to stop here.”
Kirby said the saturation operation will start Wednesday, when investigators start going room-to-room to make sure that any children at the motel are living in safe conditions.
"We want to try to find them a nice place and get them back on their feet and try to help them as best we can,” Kirby said. “Like I said, I saw a lady last night, I presume she's a single mother, with a kid with a sippy cup standing near crime scene tape. That shouldn’t happen. We're going to try to do everything on that end to try to help them."