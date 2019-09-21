FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 100 people turned out Saturday for the Toss N Taste at Southern Hops in Florence.
The event, which benefits the Care House of the Pee Dee, featured a chili cook-off and a cornhole tournament.
Fourteen cooks entered the chili contest and 22 teams entered the cornhole tournament, said Sarah Sweeney with the Care House.
"I got lucky, I think. I cleaned out the refrigerator," said Hank Leeke, who won the cook-off. "I couldn't do this again if I had to. Taste it, needs something, put some of this in there."
Participants could sample the chili by purchasing a $25 wrist band.
A wine pull and raffles also helped raise money for the organization.
Sweeney said that before the event even started the organization has exceeded last year's total and hoped to top $5,000.
