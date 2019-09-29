TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The truck driver who died Friday night in a fiery Interstate 95 crash has been identified.
The victim was Curtis Duncan, 69, of Charleston, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. at mile marker 155 on southbound I-95.
The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
The 2012 Freightliner first ran off the right side of the road, then the left side of the road and into a tree, said Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol. After the truck hit the tree, it burst into flames, Tidwell said.
