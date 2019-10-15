FLORENCE, S.C. -- An early morning welfare check Tuesday ended with a resident being sent to a Florence area hospital for evaluation after shots were fired at Florence police and firefighters.
Florence Police were dispatched to a home in the 200 Block of Sycamore Street to check on a resident who had not been seen or heard from in a couple of weeks and there was a bad odor coming from the home, said Lt. Mike Brandt, Florence Police Department.
When officers were unable to enter the home they called for firefighters to make a forced entry, which they did and were met by gunfire, Brandt said.
Florence Police held return fire and called for the department's Emergency Response Team which ultimately made entry to the home and took a woman into custody, Brandt said.
Brandt said there were no injuries and the woman is getting the assistance she needs.
