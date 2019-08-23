WILMINGTON, N.C. -- An approaching cold front and the possibility of a tropical depression off the coast of Florida will make for an interesting weekend weather wise.
An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with marginal chances for severe wind gusts, mainly along a line from Florence to Wilmington, N.C. and northward (Friday) afternoon/evening," according to a release issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
"Cooler weather with the approaching front will bring some heat relief with highs dropping into the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday," according to the release
Localized heavy rainfall totals 1-2 inches are possible this weekend with continued showers and thunderstorms and that could cause minor flooding in low lying areas and those areas with poor drainage.
The tropical depression, if it does form, could mean locally heavy rainfall with increasing seas offshore, which could bring hazardous conditions for mariners, according to the release.