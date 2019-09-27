FLORENCE, S.C. – Hundreds of beach music fans came out to hear the Catalinas on Friday night on South Dargan Street for Florence After Five.
The monthly concert series brings people of all ages to downtown Florence for a night of fun and music. There were games for the children, food and lots of music to dance to.
While best known for their beach music sound, the Catalinas play a wide variety that includes songs from every decade. The band was started in North Carolina in 1957. It has added a female vocalist who entertained the crowd.
An area for the children was set up not too far from the stage where they played games and did chalk art and other activities.
Food was available for sale from a variety of food vendors including Victors, Wholly Smokin, Rita’s, Edible Arrangements, Sweet Tooth, Fatz Café and others.
It was Lizzie Cox’s first time attending the event. She is a student at Francis Marion University and came with her friends, Taylor Mills of Myrtle Beach and Carrie Trotter of Saluda.
“I’m having a great time,” Trotter said. “I didn’t know it was this big. I definitely will be back.”
Cricket Cannon brought six children with her to enjoy the play area.
“The children are having a really good time,” she said.
Emily Allumbaugh is from New Hampshire. She said this was her first time, too. She said her husband is in Florence for work, and they decided to get out and see the town.
“We love it here,” she said.
Penny Allen said she has been before and enjoys the music.
“We see a lot of friends, but it is the music that pulls us in,” said her husband, Kevin Allen.
The concert series is held the final Friday of the month, April-October. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and the band takes the stage at 6 p.m. with the entertainment continuing until 8:30 p.m.
This is the 10th year.
Florence After Five is held downtown in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.
The last of the concert series will feature Chocolate Chip and Company on Oct. 25.
For more information, go to florencedowntown.com or call 843-678-5912.
