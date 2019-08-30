DARLINGTON, S.C. – Sitting at his No. 8 hauler, Dale Earnhardt Jr. looked out Friday afternoon as throngs of media members, cameras and microphones crept ever closer. A large contingent of fans waited in the wings as well.
It’s actually one of the most serene moments he’s had in recent weeks.
Earnhardt and his family were involved in a plane crash on Aug. 15 at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee. They were able to walk away with only minor injuries, but the incident naturally turned Earnhardt’s world upside down for a while.
Friday marked somewhat of a return to a normal routine.
“I’m excited just to be back at a track,” Earnhardt said. “This is familiar to me. The faces, the people around the race track, and the people in the media – it’s just great to be doing something normal.”
“Normal” being a relative term, as he will race for the first and only time this year in today’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity race at 4 p.m.
Earnhardt retired from full-time driving following the 2017 season, and this will mark just his second time racing competitively since then.
Still, it’s likely to be a cathartic experience considering all that has transpired. Earnhardt wouldn’t go into detail about anything involving the crash itself, only that he felt “blessed” to be back racing.
“It was a very scary experience, and we’re just happy to be healthy and have a weekend like this to look forward to,” he said. “Just trying to get back to doing my job as a broadcaster and working with NBC and all the things that we’re excited about and happy about in our lives. Ready to focus on all those things.”
Earnhardt went on to say he has no apprehension about getting back into a plane or a race car – and his lifetime of experience as a driver probably helped him through the traumatic event, he said.
“Being in a race car, we go out there on the race track and crash into the wall and flip upside down, and the first thing you think of is, ‘How good is the backup car?’ and ‘How can we stop the next car from doing that?’” he said. “The repetition of doing that all my life has insulated me from some of the typical emotions and reactions you might have in those situations like that.”
There are no ill effects from the crash, including no concussion issues that were a large part of Earnhardt’s decision to retire in the first place.
“I’ve been checked out,” he said. “Pretty hardcore.”
He was dealing with some back soreness for a few days following the incident, but those have dissipated as well, he added.
“I wasn’t sure (about racing today),” Earnhardt said. “But my back healed really quickly and got some great treatment and some help from some doctors there. I drove a two-seater yesterday for an hour and a half and didn’t have one issue with any soreness back there, and that seat’s not even my seat. So, this seat should be formed to me and very comfortable and no problem.”
Now the attention turns to actually stepping back behind the wheel at one of the most difficult tracks in NASCAR. Earnhardt had a top speed of 163.299 mph in Friday’s practice run, but he has not raced an Xfinity car at Darlington since 1999.
“I did come over here a couple months ago and ran about 15 laps when Noah (Gragson) was testing,” Earnhardt said. “That didn’t do anything to help my anxiety. Noah was faster than me, and it just reminded me of how hard it is to drive these cars, how good these guys that drive these cars are and how hot and miserable it is inside there. Some of the things you just kind of forget about in the booth and being a broadcaster.”
There is also added pressure, he admitted, with this being his only race of the season.
“I am surprised, I guess, by the excitement from our supporters about us racing this weekend and being at the track and being in the car,” Earnhardt said. “It builds pressure. I don’t want to let anybody down. I don’t want to underperform or miss the expectations or miss the mark on where they would like me to run or how they would like me to finish. So it adds a little bit of pressure.
“… You get competitive, and you want to do well, but try not to make it miserable or put too much pressure on yourself. That’s really the focus for me right now.”
But after everything he’s been through recently, Earnhardt’s perspective on things has certainly become more focused on family and friends, he said.
“A lot of things in your life that you go through sort of help you order your priorities,” Earnhardt said. “Or remind you sometimes I guess of what’s important, what’s not so important. Unfortunately, you don’t want to go through situations like that, but there are certainly some positives that come out of it.”
