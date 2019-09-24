FLORENCE, S.C. – Family Promise of Florence will host a Cardboard City fundraiser for youth Saturday and Sunday to raise awareness about homelessness in the community.
Cardboard City is an overnight event in which students take a cardboard box and sleep in it overnight.
Floria Porter, executive director of Family Promise of Florence, said the event allows students to simulate what is like to be homeless.
“Our hope is to broaden the awareness in our area about our homeless population in Florence,” Porter said. “Like other communities, Florence has seen a rise in homelessness. We want to bring attention to that.”
The event will take place on the Wilson High School field from 4 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Registration for the event costs $25 and is open to children of all ages.
According to the Family Promise of Florence website, students in grades seven through 12 must be accompanied by a chaperone who is age 21 or older. There must be a chaperone for every five students in the group. Students who are in sixth grade and younger should be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.
Students must take their own boxes. Porter said there will be a competition for which student has the most decorated box. At the event, there will be music, games and a speaker.
Those taking part in the event are also able to get sponsors for participating.
Money raised during the event will go toward Family Promise of Florence.
Family Promise of Florence is part of a network that shelters families with children who are experiencing homelessness, Porter said.
“Our goal is to keep families together,” Porter said. “There are very few spots available for families who are experiencing homelessness or even single parents if you have a child over the age of 12.”
