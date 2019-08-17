DARLINGTON, S.C. — The sun was about an hour away from dawn when a few volunteers started to gather at Darlington Memorial Cemetery for a morning of work.
Some people don't like to be in a cemetery in the dark, said Sheila Baccus shortly after 6 a.m. as she and other volunteers set up a table that would eventually hold sticky buns, doughnuts, coffee and water.
As if on cue, as the sun rose in the sky the number of willing hands grew to include several dozen volunteers, some workers from the city of Darlington and a crew from Brown Memorials who volunteered their time to help straighten some of the leaning monuments.
By 8 a.m. the sounds of lawn mowers, string trimmers and chain saws filled the 13-acre cemetery that sits, surrounded by woods, on soft but otherwise high ground at the end of Avenue D in Darlington.
"What we're trying to do this morning is clean this cemetery and restore this cemetery," said Baccus, a member of the Darlington City Council and one of the main organizers of the work day. "This is the first step of the project. We're going to do some cleaning today, trimming back trees, cutting some grass, pruning, as much as we can get done today."
"This is a process. About a month from now we're going to try to schedule another cleanup day and we're going to do more," Baccus said.
Darlington Cemetery was founded in 1890 and has since become home to much of Darlington's history.
"I think this cemetery represents Darlington itself. If it weren’t for this cemetery and the people buried in this cemetery there would be no Darlington," Baccus said.
A need for a cemetery
"Three churches came together and decided they needed a cemetery for their parishioners and bought this area," said James Cooper Jr. a member of the committee charged with the cemetery's care.
Those churches were Macedonia Baptist Church, St. James United Methodist Church and Bethel AME Church.
Macedonia Baptist Church started the cemetery in 1890 with five acres while the other two churches established adjacent cemeteries in 1946, according to the historical marker on the site.
"That's how it started. Somewhere down the line it fell by the wayside in terms of keeping their end of the bargain. We're back at stage one again," Cooper said as he prepared a container of weed killer for the job ahead.
Amid the monuments in the cemetery stands an obelisk to mark the grave of I.P. Brockington, founder of Macedonia Baptist Church, founder of the Knights of Pythias in the area and a Mason, said Kevin Brown. He was there representing the KofP, The United Order of Odd Fellows and Odd Fellows of South Carolina and the Hartsville chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi.
Off to one side was another marker of interest to Brown, for Fentone King — also KofP who lived from1878 to 1920. Atop the tree-like marker is the symbol of the fraternal organization that stands for friendship, charity, benevolence.
"We have some very significant people buried out in the cemetery. The guy who started Cain Elementary School, he's buried in this cemetery," Baccus said.
Other volunteers sought out family graves, some of which may have been under a large fallen tree that covered more than a few graves.
Many markers in the cemetery denote veterans of every war in which American troops have fought.
"We have the veterans coming out in three or four days and they're going to try to restore some of the veterans' plots," Baccus said.
Previous cleanups
This is not the first time the community has gathered with the goal of cleaning and restoring the cemetery. A similar effort took place more than 10 years ago.
"I know when we started working out here there was a lot of work that had to be done. We found out a lot of graves that were covered and we tried to get them where we could see them," said Joel Dargan who, along with about a dozen others, worked to clear and maintain the cemetery.
"There are a lot of veterans out here and a lot of black history out here," Dargan said as string trimmers and chain saws, and the workers wielding them, cleared brush and debris around him.
"My brother Henry and my brother-in-law Capers, they're the ones who started redoing this," Dargan said. "They came out and looked at it. Four three or four years it was cleaned up, looked like a brand-new place. They had this side all cut down and mowed and everything."
"After a while it got away from us," Dargan said.
The work ahead
Dargan said he and his sister, Mary Louise Capers, are all who are left out of the last group to adopt and maintain the cemetery.
"The older ones that were with the group, most of them have passed on," he said.
"Trying to get back on the straight and narrow, get it cleaned up to where it looks like something," he said of Saturday's beginning. "We've had some trees to fall and we need to get them up. It's time to get things cleaned up so people feel welcome to come down and visit their loved ones."
It hasn't gone completely unmaintained, Baccus said. Every couple of months the grass is mowed and burials still take place there.
"I only have maybe one family member in this cemetery, which is my great-great-great-grandmother, removed. I still should take pride in the cemetery because it is our cemetery," Baccus said.
The size and design of the cemetery, though, create a challenge.
"It's so huge. This cemetery is about 13 acres. It's a lot of cemetery and it's a lot of work," Baccus said. "Because of the way plots are set with stones around them, a lot of them have to be weed eated. It can't be cut. That's time consuming."
And no one government has jurisdiction over the cemetery, which is partly in the city and partly in the county, she said.
"We're going to do whatever we can now, as a community, to come back and restore the cemetery. This is Darlington," Baccus said.
It takes a community
"I think their families need to come out here and contribute to taking care of their family's plots. Don't just plant them and leave them. I think everybody should be involved in this," Baccus said.
For Dargan, Saturday's effort marked a generational handoff for him.
"Y'all can take it over. You can do it. I know you can do it," Dargan said. "All you need is will power. Ask the community to put forth the effort to help you. You can do anything in God's name. You can do anything."