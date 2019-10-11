South Florence homecoming

Josalyn Fulmore is crowned South Florence's homecoming queen Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Fulmore was escorted onto the field by Carson Wooten (left), representing Bruins player Isaiah Jackson.

 AUDRA COBLE/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

South Florence High School celebrated homecoming Friday night with a home football game against Carolina Forest. At halftime, Josalyn Fulmore was crowned the queen. See a photo gallery at SCNow.com.

