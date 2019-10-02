LATTA, S.C. -- A motorcycle rider died Wednesday morning in a crash with an SUV on SC 38 at Christmas Farm Road.
The 9:07 a.m. crash happened when the Jeep SUV pulled out onto SC 38 in the path of the 1999 Harley Davidson, said Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Collins said the SUV driver was charged with failure to yield the right of way.
