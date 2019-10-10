FLORENCE, S.C. -- Deer hunters Thursday found human remains in the central part of Florence County.
A release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office said the remains are being processed and will be sent to Charleston for assistance in identifying them.
The investigation into the remains continues, according to the release.
