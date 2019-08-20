COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Archives and History has launched its Hurricane Irma Disaster Assistance Program to help historic resources affected by the September 2017 storm.
Owners of historic resources in South Carolina damaged by the 2017 hurricane can apply for grant funding to supplement costs for projects involving recovery and repair of historic properties with damage resulting directly from Hurricane Irma.
“Helping to preserve historic resources is an important part of our agency’s mission,” Dr. Eric Emerson, department of archives and history director and state historic preservation officer, said. “We look forward to helping historic places across the state that were impacted by Irma.”
Any individual, corporation, local or state government entity, nonprofit organization, or institution in South Carolina may apply for this grant.
Examples of eligible projects include replacing a leaking roof, repairing the structural framework of a building, and repairing deteriorated doors and windows to make a building watertight.
Projects that are not eligible include routine building maintenance, climate-control systems, plumbing or electrical, repairs to cemetery grave markers, and routine cemetery maintenance.
Interior work is not eligible unless it is structural or otherwise repairs historic materials or finishes. All work must meet the secretary of the interior’s Standards and Guidelines for Archeology and Historic Preservation. Stabilization projects require a preservation covenant agreement of up to 20 years be recorded with the property deed.
Properties receiving grants must be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, or be eligible for listing and have a nomination accepted by SCDAH before final project costs are reimbursed. A cash match is not required.
South Carolina was recently awarded $1.9 million in federal grant funds from the National Park Service’s Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria Emergency Supplemental Grant from the Historic Preservation Fund.
The department of archives and history is accepting grant applications until 5 p.m., Nov. 7. The emergency grant program application and information is available on the SCDAH website at https://scdah.sc.gov/historic-preservation/programs/hurricane-grants.
For more information, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at 803-896-6172 or 803-896-6168.
The South Carolina Department of Archives and History is an independent state agency whose mission is to preserve and promote the documentary and cultural heritage of the Palmetto State.