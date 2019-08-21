MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County School District students arrived on campuses Wednesday morning for the first day of the 2019-20 school year.
Hallways were bustling with activity and Marion County School District Superintendent Kandace Bethea spent time early greeting children attending the Academy of Early Learning.
“The Marion County School District welcomed the first day of the school year with an air of excitement and hope with new opportunities for students,” she said. “As school bells rung across the county, staff welcomed students and parents to what is destined to be an EPIC (educating, preparing and inspiring, compassionately) year.”
District officials said the two hallmark initiatives for the year are off to a great start. They are the opening of the Creek Bridge STEM Academy and the merger of Creek Bridge High School students to Mullins High School. Creek Bridge STEM Academy is the district’s first theme-based school. It includes former Britton’s Neck Elementary School students creating an elementary/middle school with a curriculum centered on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Mullins High School enrollment would increase to 545 students with the new addition of students.
Bethea said the district plans to make it one of the best years. Despite the effect of hurricanes two of the past three school years, Marion County School District teachers, administrators and staff work toward providing what Bethea called “unparalleled educational opportunities.”
The district includes more than 4,300 students and more than 750 staff members along with 14 school and program sites.